OXNARD - Hancock College's women's cross country team made its season debut Friday at the Oxnard Invitational at Oxnard College.
Michele Marceleno qualified for the Southern Cal meet last year, and she led the Bulldogs Friday. Marceleno finished 27th, with a time of 23 minutes, 18 seconds over the 5K course.
Scoring teammates following were Sierra Skinner (23:41, 31st place), Yasmin Mendez 26:04, 43rd place), Mireya Lopez (26:07, 45th place) and Rachel Malloy (27:44, 50th place).
"I was pleased with our results in our first meet," said Hancock coach Louie Quintana.