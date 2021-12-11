Righetti's remarkable postseason run ended on a sour note.
The Warriors were never able to make a game-changing play in multiple critical situations and lost to Atherton Sacred Heart Prep 16-0, Saturday afternoon in San Mateo County.
The Gators' win gave them the CIF State Division 5-A championship.
The trip to Atherton, located north of San Jose, took about twice as long as the actual championship game Saturday, which concluded in under two hours.
Though the Warriors were shutout, they had plenty of opportunities to make it a game.
One of the Warriors' first-half drives ended inside the Gators' 1-yard line. Righetti also lost two costly fumbles and threw an interception.
Righetti made the state final despite going 1-8 during the regular season. The Warriors rolled through the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs, beating their opponents by a combined 123-37 to win the divisional title. They then beat Irvine Northwood on the road on Dec. 4 14-7, winning the SoCal regional.
On Saturday, though, the Warriors' fondness for miscues finally caught up to them.
A holding penalty backed Righetti up on its opening drive that resulted in a short punt that gave Sacred Heart Prep the ball at the Warrior 42.
Sacred Heart Prep marched down the field and scored on a 2-yard run by Anthony Noto.
Righetti's second possession started much better, though it ended in disaster. After starting on its own 22, Righetti drove down to the Gator 1.
On fourth-and-goal, the Warriors dialed up a play that had quarterback Abel McCormack hurry under the center, take the snap and run left. It appeared McCormack reached the end zone, but he was ruled short. There was a penalty marker on the play anyways, with the Warriors flagged for an illegal shift, a penalty the Gators declined to take over possession.
Backed up inside their own 1, the Gators threw a quick slant pass from Jack Herrell to Jake York. The pass was tipped, but was still caught by York, who broke a tackle and gained 40 yards.
Sacred Heart Prep drove to the Righetti 1, but the Warrior defense stiffened and forced a short field goal from Sean Tinsley, putting the Gators up 10-0 with 1:14 left in the first half.
Righetti drove inside the Gator 25 before the half ended, but couldn't come away with any points as McCormack ran out of bounds as time ran out.
The Righetti defense played an incredible second half, shutting out the Gators until just a few minutes left in the game.
Righetti forced a turnover on downs on the Gators' opening possession of the second half, but McCormack and Jeremiah Coronado botched the handoff exchange and Sacred Heart Prep recovered the loose ball.
Again, the Righetti defense stood up, forcing a punt. The Warriors were able to move the ball some on this drive, but turned the ball over on downs when Ryan Boivin was stopped short on fourth-and-1.
Righetti had the ball to start the fourth quarter and drove inside the Sacred Heart 20 on a 24-yard pass from McCormack to Elias Martinez. But on the next play, running back Elijah Swanson fumbled inside the 15 and the Gators recovered.
That play broke the Warriors' back. The Gators were able to tack on a Luis Mendoza touchdown with 4:52 left in the game to go up 16-0.
The Warriors opened up the passing game and McCormack was able to hit some short throws, but threw high on a pass to Cooper Bagby and John Chung intercepted for the Gators, who then drained out the rest of the game clock.
The Warriors will likely long wonder what could've been. Their defense played lights out and the offense did enough to keep the game competitive, though three turnovers and an inability to convert on crucial fourth-down situations made the difference.
McCormack completed 10 of 12 passes for 123 yards and an interception. Senior captain Ryan Boivin ran 11 times for 63 yards.
Martinez caught four passes for 71 yards and Cooper Bagby caught five passes for 47.
SHP quarterback Jack Herrell completed 8 of 10 passes for 141 yards. York had three catches for 100 yards.
The Righetti defense did a good job against the SHP rushing attack. Leading rusher Andew Latu had 12 carries for 47 yards and Mendoza was limited to 32 yards on nine carries. Noto had eight carries for 20 yards and a touchdown and Brandon Hsing added 29 yards on four carries.
Photos: Righetti takes on Sacred Heart Prep
Head Coach Tony holdingh the CIF 5-A State Runner Up Trophy, Speaks to the Warriors
Ryan Boivin (1) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Head Coach Tony Payne Speaks to the Warriors at the end of the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Head Coach Tony Payne Receives the CIF 5-A State Runner Up Trophy
Bradley Spence (9) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Head Coach Tony Payne at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Head Coach Tony Payne at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Warriors at the end of the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Warriors at the end of the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Warriors at the end of the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Warriors at the end of the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Head Coach Tony Payne Speaks to the Warriors at the end of the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Righetti receives the CIF 5-A State Runner Up Trophy
Head Coach Tony Payne Receives the CIF 5-A State Runner Up Trophy
Head Coach Tony Payne Receives the CIF 5-A State Runner Up Trophy
Head Coach Tony holdingh the CIF 5-A State Runner Up Trophy, Speaks to the Warriors
Elias Martinez (7) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Elias Martinez (7) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Elias Martinez (7) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Jacob Nelson (16) Makes a Tackle at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Abel Mccormack (13) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Elroy Perez (12) tackles Andrew Latu (8) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Elroy Perez (12) tackles Andrew Latu (8) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Elias Martinez (7) and Cooper Bagby (6) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Elias Martinez (7) and Cooper Bagby (6) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Hayden Baichtal (19) Tackles Andrew Latu (8) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
Elroy Perez (12) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game
The CIF 5-A State Championship Trophies
Hayden Baichtal (19) tackles Andrew Latu (8) at the CIF 5-A State Championship Game