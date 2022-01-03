The Righetti Warriors closed out the early part of their girls’ basketball season in style.
The defending CIF Central Section Division 1 champions put a bow on the 2021 part of their season Dec. 28 with a 55-32 home victory over the Santa Maria Saints, giving Righetti a 9-2 record heading into a short New Year’s holiday break.
Junior guard Eva Delgado led the scoring with 15 points, senior guard/forward Madisyn Cutliff added 12 with forwards sophomore Martha Durazo and junior Irie Torres adding nine apiece.
The Saints didn’t make it easy.
Righetti led by just two points, 12-10, at the end of the first quarter. They added to their lead in the second quarter, taking a 24-16 at the half before breaking the game open in the third quarter.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and they worked,” said Hitch. “This team is fun to coach. They’re a good group of girls. They really listen.”
And the adjustments worked well when the Warriors went on a 10-0 run to start the second half.
“We’re a young team,” said the seventh-year head coach, 2008 RHS graduate and Special Education teacher Hitch. “We’ve only got two seniors and one of them, Shaylene Valadez, had to miss the game.”
Hitch says Valadez is a key player but this is a team that doesn’t rely on just one player so it was next woman up.
“Normally we have four or five starters, including Shaylene, that score in double figures every game,” said Hitch. “We play for speed scoring – get up the court and try to score quickly – and we rely on everyone to take the shot. Whoever gets open, I trust them to take the shot. If the shot’s not there, then they work the ball around until they can create an opening. And every single girl who was available to play scored in the Santa Maria game. That made it a fun game.
“Eva has been playing really well lately. She had 15 against Santa Maria and 18 the game before that (a 73-40 win over Maranatha Christian).
“Madisyn is a very consistent scorer. Madi is going to play at UC Merced next year. She’s also a star water polo player, just a fantastic athlete. We have her playing inside and out. She can hit the three, drive, post up, rebound. She’s a really strong player.
“Martha handles the ball really well. When Bree Luna was injured Martha stepped into the point guard role and has really done a fabulous job.”
Luna and Makiah Cutliff have both been sidelined with injuries. Hitch hopes to add both to her formidable lineup before the season ends.
Rounding out the squad are Janet Cedillo, Tori Salazar, Raya Pina-Lee, Sophia Laurel and Amy Cabrera.
The Warriors like to go quickly on offense but it’s controlled mayhem.
“We try different things to see what will work against the team we’re playing,” said Hitch. “We’ll change things depending on their defense – man-to-man or zone. I think we’re well rounded against any defense.”
It is the Warriors’ defense that makes the offense work.
“I really focus on defense. I want them to be aggressive, scrappy the whole way,” said Hitch. “That’s the way I played.”
That style of play has been a hallmark of the Warriors’ success under Hitch. Righetti has made the CIF playoff every year that Hitch has coached, making five CIF semifinals and winning one championship.
“We want to do it again this year. That is always our goal. I always have high expectations for the girls,” said Hitch. “We graduated five seniors last year so we have a bunch of new faces but I always want us to compete at a high level. I always want the girls to be the best.”
Righetti is off until Tuesday, when the Warriors host St. Joseph in their Mountain League opener.
Hitch may or may not be on the bench because she’s expecting the birth of her second child in January.
“We know it’s a boy but my husband Dominik and I haven’t picked out a name yet,” said Hitch, who also has a 22-month old son Carson. “The baby is due January 13 but I think he’ll be here early.”
While she’s out on maternity leave, husband Dominik will take the reins of the Warriors’ program.