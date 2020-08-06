You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports: Big Sky postpones 2020 football season

Reports: Big Sky postpones 2020 football season

2019-10-26-CPFBSMTimes-13.jpg
Buy Now

Reports Thursday said the Big Sky Conference was postponing the 2020 fall football season, meaning Cal Poly won't play this year. 

 Owen Main, Contributor

According to multiple media reports Thursday, the Big Sky Conference will announce that it has postponed its fall football season.

HERO sports' Brian McLaughlin reported the 13 schools' athletic directors voted to not play football this year. Stadium's Brett McMurphy confirmed the report. 

An official announcement from the conference was not expected until Friday. The athletic directors and presidents of schools in the conference were on a call Thursday night. According to these reports, the announcement focused solely on football, with the fate of other fall sports still undetermined.  

The move means Cal Poly would not play in 2020 under first-year coach Beau Baldwin. The conference will likely plan to hold a season in the first half of 2021.

Most top-level Division I conferences have moved to conference-only schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic. With that move, Cal Poly lost its game at Cal, a Pac-12 school that would've paid the Mustangs at least six-digits to play in Berkeley. 

The Mustangs were originally scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 in Louisiana against ULM, formerly the University of Louisiana at Monroe, another Division I school. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Player of the Decade: Finals showdown is set
High School

Player of the Decade: Finals showdown is set

  • Updated

You all cast more than 7,000 votes between the four semifinalists in our Player of the Decade contest. 

Though it was close, there were two decisive victories and both semifinalists are low-seed underdogs who have scored upsets in every round so far. 

+3
Kai Karamitsos thrived at Righetti, in more ways than one
High School

Kai Karamitsos thrived at Righetti, in more ways than one

  • Updated

While he was excelling in the classroom and the pool, leading Righetti to another league water polo title in front of packed stands, Karamitsos was doing what he could to get youngsters on a similar path. He spent the little extra time he had as a volunteer coach for a youth water polo program.

+3
Difference-makers: With seven CIF titles and two state title wins, Ed Torres' run of success is hard to match
High School

Difference-makers: With seven CIF titles and two state title wins, Ed Torres' run of success is hard to match

  • Updated

Before his second coaching stint with the St. Joseph girls, Torres had a successful run with the St. Joseph boys, guiding the Knights to two sectional divisional championships. He coached the Knights for 27 combined seasons in both boys and girls basketball and won a total of seven CIF Southern Section championships (five in girls and two in boys) and two CIF state titles in girls basketball.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News