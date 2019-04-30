Once again, hundreds of competitors hit the dirt track and natural turf at Huyck Stadium on Sunday for the annual Lompoc Kiwanis Track and Field Meet.
City of Lompoc Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson said around 350 athletes showed up for the meet held in Lompoc.
Competitions began at around 9 a.m. and went well into the evening.
The event is open to students in grades three through eight and brings athletes from all over the Central Coast to Lompoc.
The athletes compete for their school track and field teams and several club teams also participate in the event.
The kids—from schools like Lompoc Valley Middle and Hapgood Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary in Orcutt and McKenzie Intermediate in Guadalupe—competed in sprints, distance and relay races and field events on Sunday.
Athletes pay a $15 registration fee to compete and teams can register for $200.
The meet is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc and organized by the city's recreation division.
The meet has long brought out the area's top athletes.
Jordan Hasay, who finished third in the Boston Marathon in April, competed at the meet and still holds a meet record with her mile run in 2004, which she completed 5 minutes, 14 seconds in the seventh and eighth-grade division.
Joseph Domingues Jr., who has signed to run at Navy, won his share of events as a youngster.