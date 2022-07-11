Friday brought yet another District 65 championship to Orcutt National.
The Orcutt National 11-year-olds topped Santa Maria Northside 9-6 in the district championship game at Nipomo Little League Friday evening.
The Orcutt National 12s also beat Northside to win the District 65 title and advance to the Section 1 Tournament. ONLL also won the TOS title at the district level.
Lompoc's 10s won that district championship last week and Arroyo Grande Valley Little League won the Intermediate Division.
Orcutt National won the 11 division title last Friday in thrilling fashion, scoring four times in the sixth and final inning.
Last year, Orcutt National swept all the District 65 championships.
Santa Maria Northside led 2-1 after the first inning before ONLL went up 3-2 after two. Northside scored twice in the third to regain a 4-3 lead. Northside tacked on a run in the fourth to lead 5-3 before Orcutt National tied it with two runs in the top of the fifth.
Northside then went up 6-5 with a run in the bottom half of the fifth. ONLL then took the lead for good with the four-run outburst in the top of the sixth.
Northside had a leadoff single and a one-out double in the sixth, but a ground out and a strikeout ended the game with Elijah Solis closing it out on the mound.
Kayden Silva pitched the first four innings for Orcutt National, striking out six. Solis threw the final two innings, striking out four.
Mason Arebalo had a hit, a run and an RBI from the leadoff spot for Orcutt National. Mason Padilla had two hits and a run as Nicholas Nevarez added two hits, a run and an RBI. Solis had two runs and a hit. Easton Verbryke also scored a run for the victors, with David Bluem scoring two runs and driving in two more.
Silva drove in a pair of runs and Antonio Vargas had a hit and an RBI. Caleb Cordero went 2-for-2 with a run.
Orcutt National started the tournament with a 36-0 win in its first game on June 25. Silva and Padilla then combined to shut out Arroyo Grande in a 9-0 win on June 30.
Orcutt National then cruised to a 12-1 win over Northside on July 1 before closing out the tournament with last Friday's 9-6 win.
Northside beat Nipomo 17-3 in its first District 65 game last month. They then beat Coast 15-2 before falling to Orcutt National 12-1. Northside then rallied past Lompoc in a 6-3 win to advance to Friday's finale.
Orcutt National advances to the Section 1 Tournament in Thousand Oaks. It's a three-team tournament. Orcutt National plays Dos Pueblos, the District 63 champion, on Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner advances to play Conejo Valley on Sunday at 11 a.m.
The team is coached by Jose Nevarez, Marc Lopez and Tony Padilla. The full roster is Mason Arebalo, David Bluem, Caleb Cordero, Ozzy Gerfen, Hayden Harms, Barrett Letters, Michael Marroquin, Nicholas Nevarez, Mason Padilla, Kayden Silva, Elijah Solis, Antonio Vargas and Easton Verbryke.
The Orcutt National 12s open the Section 1 Tournament at home on Sunday at 10 a.m. They'll play the winner of the El Rio-Dos Pueblos game. That first game is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.