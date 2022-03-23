Vanessa Lopez was planning on going to school at Cal Lutheran after graduating from Orcutt Academy later this year, though she wasn't sure if her soccer career would continue there.
After signing with the Regal women's soccer team on Wednesday, she's certain her soccer career will, in fact, continue.
Lopez, a standout center-back and team captain, signed with Cal Lutheran during a ceremony on the Orcutt Academy campus.
Lopez is a multiple time All-League player and was on the varsity team at Orcutt Academy all four years of high school. Lopez also credits her club team with getting her ready to play at a four-year level. She plays for Central Coast United in San Luis Obispo.
Cal Lutheran is a Division III program and a member of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Regals had a strong showing last season, finishing 12-5-4 under head coach Frank Marino.
"My club team is what really gave me the opportunity to play at Cal Lu," Lopez said. "I was going to a bunch of college showcases, I was emailing the coaches and they were responding. They came up to see me a couple times and I eventually formed a bond with the coach and that was that."
Lopez played the center-back position for nearly all of her Orcutt Academy career and could see herself playing a similar position in college.
"I'm open to playing other positions as well," she said. "Whatever the team needs, left-back or right-back, or in an attacking position. I'm always open to growing and developing as a player."
Lopez says she's "shorter" than most other defenders.
"But I make up for that with my speed, I'm fast and aggressive, I don't hesitate," Lopez said. "I'm confident on the ball and confident in what I'm doing. My composure and being strong on the ball, I think that's what makes me stand out."
Lopez added that she thinks some opponents may underestimate her based on her stature.
"I think that kind of gives me an advantage on the field," she said.
Lopez began playing soccer at around the age of 8. She has since blossomed into a team captain and First Team All-League player with the Spartans.
Lopez said going to OAHS has been an enjoyable time for her, noting that she likes the environment of the high school that has fewer than 700 students.
"You get to know everyone a lot more, I love my high school coach (Brian Speer), he's definitely helped me grow a lot as a player," Lopez said. "There are different opportunities over here at a smaller school and that's why I was able to make varsity as a freshman and it gave me the advantage of learning so much more."
Lopez said that losing some of her junior season due to the coronavirus pandemic made her appreciate the time she did have on the soccer field that much more.
At Cal Lutheran, Lopez plans on majoring in Biology and hopes to become a physician's assistant.