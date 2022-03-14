AVONDALE, AZ — Chase Briscoe won the ‘Duel in the Desert’ Sunday, edging Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick during a four-lap sprint to the finish at NASCAR’s 18th annual Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Briscoe, who started sixth in his Stewart-Haas Ford, got his first career Cup victory and became the 200th different winner in NASCAR Cup history.
“That’s unbelievable. I was literally crying that whole last lap,” said Briscoe. “To get this 14 back into Victory Lane is really special. I hope this is just the first of many.”
A win would have also been a first for Chastain and Reddick, who finished second and third, respectively.
“That was so much fun to have that race at this level,” said Chastain of his career-best second place finish. “It was so cool to race with Tyler and Chase for the win – that’s everything I ever wanted. I came up one spot short today but I’m so happy.”
“It certainly was a lot of fun,” said Reddick. “On that last restart, I knew we were driving real hard in Turn 1 to try to get the lead but I went in too deep and got myself in trouble.”
“After the race, (team owner) Tony (Stewart) said ‘Congratulations.’ His team actually won NHRA today (Matt Hagan in a Tony Stewart Funny Car). I just said ‘Thank you for letting me drive this car.’
“I was literally a die-hard 14 (Stewart’s number) fan. Winning in the 14 is definitely special for me.”
Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney came in fourth, followed by Kurt Busch, Bakersfield’s Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher.
Blaney cruised through the race’s first 25 laps, when a competition caution was called and a pit road speeding penalty sent him to the back of the field.
Briscoe took the lead off pit road and led until Corey LaJoie blew a tire and hit the wall, ending his day.
William Byron took the lead from Briscoe on the restart and held on to win Stage 1.
After Christopher Bell spun out on the 118th lap of the 312-lap race, the day’s fourth caution flag flew.
Chase Elliott, followed closely by Blaney, took the lead on the restart and Blaney was back in the lead eight laps later, outrunning Elliott to win Stage 2.
When the fifth (of seven) caution came out, after Martin Truex Jr blew a tire and slammed into the wall (ending his day) on the 220th lap, the cars hit the pits and Briscoe was second in the race off pit road.
That quick pit stop set him up for victory.
Briscoe got past Elliott one lap after the restart and, despite challengers on the next two restarts, was able to maintain his lead the rest of the way.
“I felt those last two restarts were scariest for me,” said Briscoe. “I thought either of the other two guys could get ahead of me so I felt as long as I drove in as deep as I could to Turn 1 I'd be okay. Everything worked out perfectly today.
“Seven years ago, I was two days away from giving up racing. And then I got an ARCA ride and that extended to a ride for the rest of the season. To now be a winner in the Cup series, to be one of the 40 guys who get to race in the Cup Series, is amazing. These guys are all incredible race car drivers.
“The Cup Series is the pinnacle – the most elite drivers. To win a cup race – I never thought I’d be one of them. This is really special.”
The race in Phoenix wrapped up NASCAR’s three-race Western Swing.
The series next heads back east to Atlanta next weekend with Xfinity racing Saturday and the Cup Series on Sunday.