Conor McGregor, left, kicks Dustin Poirier during their mixed martial arts bout in Las Vegas in 2014. 

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS — Saudi Arabia's most recent venture into the global sports scene — purchasing a stake in the Professional Fighters League — is yet another example of the oil-rich kingdom using athletics to increase its influence.

The purchase was relatively modest — $100 million according to the Financial Times — but even in a minority role, Saudi-backed SRJ Sports Investments ensured mixed-martial arts events will take place in that country.

Though the financial figure likely won't scare the rival UFC, which is worth $12 billion, SRJ Investments has made clear this is just an initial investment. The agreement also allows the PFL, which uses a regular season and playoff format more common to team sports, to encroach into the UFC's Middle East territory. The UFC regularly holds events in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

