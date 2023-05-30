053023 Mission Rowing win

Crowds look on as teams compete in the 2023 U.S. Rowing Southwest Youth Championships held May 5-7 on Lake Natoma at California's Gold River. Jacie Dingman and Elsa Loya with Santa Ynez's Mission Rowing club took home a gold medal in the U16 double sculls, and Loya also won silver in the U16 single.

 Contributed

Mission Rowing team of Santa Ynez recently won big in the Southwest Youth Championship competition held May 5-7 on Lake Natoma at California's Gold River.

Mission Rowing’s Jacie Dingman and Elsa Loya took home a gold medal in the U16 double sculls in the championships, following on the heels of their first place finish at the 32nd annual Long Beach Junior Invitational Regatta in March.

"These two have been rowing together since they started as middle schoolers during COVID, and it’s great to see their chemistry in the boat," said head coach Gracie Barbara.

