Righetti High grad Matt Sauer struck out 17 batters in a single game on Aug. 25, earning the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors. 

Matt Sauer is adjusting to the Double-A level just fine.

The Righetti High grad was named the Double-A Eastern League's Pitcher of the Week on Monday after striking out a franchise-record 17 batters in one game.

Sauer, pitching for the Somerset Patriots, struck out 17 in the Aug. 25 game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

