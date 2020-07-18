Luis Escobar's remarkable journey turns to a popular podcast

Veteran photographer Luis Escobar’s livelihood depends on shoots of large group gatherings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has scuttled large group gatherings. Because of a surge of cases in California, Governor Gavin Newsom Monday ordered most indoor activities in all 58 counties in the state to cease. Large outdoor group gatherings are also discouraged.

“Everything I do is based on large groups of people,” said Escobar, a Central Coast native who still does business in Santa Maria even though he moved to Cool, in El Dorado County, about three years ago.

“I did (photography) work with many community groups, Dignity Health, the PCPA, the Hancock College dance program, for years,” said Escobar. “All that’s on hold.”

Even though his earnings have been severely disrupted, “Safety comes first,” Escobar said. “I really miss photography work with large groups of people, I really miss running in road races with large groups, but we need to bring all that back safely.”

Luis Escobar is an active ultra-marathon distance runner who said he moved to Cool, which is in the Northeast California foothills, to be closer to two of his three children, and his grandchild.

“I haven’t run in a race,” since the pandemic broke out, said Escobar. “Just about all the races have been cancelled.”

Escobar coached cross country for nine years at Righetti High School and for six at St. Joseph.

“I stepped in for Louie Quintana at Righetti when Louie went on to coach at Hancock and for Greg Sarkisian at St. Joseph when he retired from coaching more than 30 years ago.”