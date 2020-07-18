Luis Escobar's remarkable journey turns to a popular podcast

Veteran photographer Luis Escobar’s livelihood depends on shoots of large group gatherings.
The COVID-19 pandemic has scuttled large group gatherings. Because of a surge of cases in California, Governor Gavin Newsom Monday ordered most indoor activities in all 58 counties in the state to cease. Large outdoor group gatherings are also discouraged.
“Everything I do is based on large groups of people,” said Escobar, a Central Coast native who still does business in Santa Maria even though he moved to Cool, in El Dorado County, about three years ago.
“I did (photography) work with many community groups, Dignity Health, the PCPA, the Hancock College dance program, for years,” said Escobar. “All that’s on hold.”
Even though his earnings have been severely disrupted, “Safety comes first,” Escobar said. “I really miss photography work with large groups of people, I really miss running in road races with large groups, but we need to bring all that back safely.”
Luis Escobar is an active ultra-marathon distance runner who said he moved to Cool, which is in the Northeast California foothills, to be closer to two of his three children, and his grandchild.
“I haven’t run in a race,” since the pandemic broke out, said Escobar. “Just about all the races have been cancelled.”
Escobar coached cross country for nine years at Righetti High School and for six at St. Joseph.
“I stepped in for Louie Quintana at Righetti when Louie went on to coach at Hancock and for Greg Sarkisian at St. Joseph when he retired from coaching more than 30 years ago.”
Escobar has a son, Luis, who lives in Auburn and works as a whitewater rapids guide and a bus driver, and a daughter, Jennifer, who received her teaching credential and Master’s degree from UC Davis. He said another son, Brad, is getting ready to move to Santa Barbara.
Escobar, an Atascadero native, and his wife Beverly, who is from Paso Robles, split time between Cool and Santa Maria.
Escobar ran the photography store Reflections on Broadway in Santa Maria for decades. “The Reflections property is still there, fulfilling the needs of the customers,” said Escobar. “I work with customers by appointment.
“I spend about two weeks a month in Cool and two weeks a month in Santa Maria.”
Escobar said, “Moving to Northern California gave me an opportunity to pursue more photography opportunities outside Santa Maria.”
He said he remains active with Santa Maria Valley Open Spaces.
“That organization advocates for recreational trails in the Santa Maria Valley,” said Escobar. “I was one of the founders.
“We work directly with Santa Barbara County Parks to maintain a trails systems in Orcutt. I’m still passionate about multi-use trail systems in the Santa Maria Valley.”
Escobar said he has started a podcast, Road Dog, which can be accessed on all major platforms.
“My conversations can be with artists, musicians, athletes, any interesting people within the community,” he said.
Escobar said he will host a basic photography workshop at the Alisal guest ranch in Solvang July 21. He said a fee for the workshop has not been set yet.
He said, “I’m very grateful to all the teachers and coaches who helped our children at St. Joseph.”
No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
Toa Taua's career stats
Rushing: 501 carries, 4,612 yards, 73 TDs
Receiving: 13 catches, 151 yards, 1 TD
Defense: 193 total tackles (138 solo), 16 TFLs; 8.5 sacks; 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 forced fumbles
College: Mountain West Freshman of the Year at Nevada; entering junior season
Player of the Decade: Toa Taua, Lavon Coleman, Caleb Thomas and Mike McCoy advance to regional semifinals
Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy scrambles away from St. Joseph's Christian Tullos during their Nov. 4, 2016 game.
Mike McCoy's career stats:
Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs
Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs
Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs
All-purpose: 2,488 yards
Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards
Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20
Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD
Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs
College: Set to play at Hancock
Vote: No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
Lavon Coleman's career stats:
Rushing: 492 carries, 3,577 yards, 44 TDs
Receiving: 8 catches, 111 yards
All-purpose: 4,066 yards
Defense: 10 tackles; 1 sack; 1 INT
Scoring: 48 total TDs.
College: Starred at running back at the University of Washington, topping 2,000 career yards.
Note: 2011 All-Area MVP.
Caleb Thomas' career stats:
Defense: 103 total tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, INT.
College: Red-shirted last year at Tulane.
Note: 2018 All-Area MVP.
Vote: No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
Nick Kimball's career stats:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)
Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
Garrett Owen's career stats:
Rushing: 371 yards, 4 TDs
Receptions: 90 for 1,363 yards, 12 TDs
Defense: 161 total tackles (149 solo), 10 interceptions
Kicking: 134 touchbacks on 174 kickoffs; averaged over 35 yards on 61 career punts; 23 for 36 on FGs; 118 for 124 on PATs; Made 57-yard field goal.
College: Kicked at Oregon State/Iowa State. Made 32 of his 45 career field goal attempts at Oregon State, with a long of 50. As a Cyclone, Owens was good on 17 of 22 FGs with a long of 45.
Vote: No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
Patrick Laird's career stats:
Rushing: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior)
College: Played running back at Cal.
Note: Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.
Bradley Mickey's career stats:
Passing: 1 for 1, 26 yards, TD
Rushing: 132 carries, 1,244 yards, 15 TDs
Receiving: 82 catches, 1,106 yards, 9 TDs
All-purpose: 3,484 yards
Defense: 205 total tackles (129 solo), 3 TFLs; 21 career INTs for 284 yards, 38 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles
Scoring: 31 total TDs.
College: Saw significant playing time in the Cal Poly secondary the past two years.
Notes: 2015 All-Area MVP.
Vote: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
Player of the Decade matchups set for regional semifinals
One round of action in and there's already been a top seed eliminated.
The Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News has developed a list of 16 nominees for Player of the Decade.
That list has been whittled down to eight after the first round of play and the 'regional semifinal' matchups are now set.
Nipomo receiver Nick Kimball notched the biggest upset of the first round. Kimball, San Luis Obispo County's No. 8 seed, defeated Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs, who was SLO County's top seed.
Votes from readers are determining the winners.
Kimball won that first-round contest over Jacobs with 355 total votes over a week. Jacobs finished with 259 total votes.
Also moving on from San Luis Obispo County is No. 2 seed Patrick Laird, a former Mission Prep running back, who dominated his first-round matchup. Laird cruised to victory with a 395-41 victory over former San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona, who was the No. 7 seed.
Bradley Mickey, from Arroyo Grande, narrowly topped former Nipomo quarterback Matt Albright in another first-round contest. Mickey, the No. 3 seed, edged Albright, the No. 6 seed, 282-242.
Another former Arroyo Grande standout is advancing after a narrow victory. Former Eagles' kicker Garrett Owens received 283 votes, just enough to top former Paso Robles receiver Bailey Gaither, who finished with 269 votes.
There was one minor upset in the first round of the Northern Santa Barbara County contest.
Toa Taua and Lavon Coleman, two running backs at Lompoc High, both won their first-round contests.
Ainuu Taua, a former LHS defensive lineman and the No. 4 seed, was upset by Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy the No. 5 seed.
Toa Taua and Coleman will both have their hands full in the next round.
Taua will face McCoy, who received the second-most votes of all the contenders in the opening round with 413. McCoy edged Ainuu Taua 413-316.
Coleman is set to face off against Caleb Thomas, a former Righetti lineman who is now at Tulane. Thomas cruised past his first-round opponent, former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte, the No. 6 seed, 448-168. Thomas, the No. 3 seed, received the most votes out of all first-round competitors.
Northern Santa Barbara County semifinals:
No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
San Luis Obispo County semifinals:
No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
The winners from this round will square off in the regional finals before the SLO County winner faces the Santa Barbara County winner to determine the Central Coast Player of the Decade.
