Lompoc's Julian Araujo assists in U.S. national team debut

Lompoc native Julian Araujo made his debut with the United States men's national team Wednesday night in Florida.

Araujo was in the starting lineup on the right side in a friendly match against El Salvador in Ft. Lauderdale.

The former Brave made a quick impact flying up and down his side of the pitch, assisting on the U.S.'s fourth goal to Chris Mueller, who also made his senior team debut Wednesday.

The U.S. won 6-0 after leading 5-0 at halftime.

Mueller assisted on a goal and scored on another for the U.S. before he headed in Araujo's slicing kick into the penalty area.

Araujo played spent two years at Lompoc High School, playing football and soccer, before transferring to an elite soccer academy in Arizona. He then signed with the L.A. Galaxy of the MLS.

Araujo, a right back, can play up on the pitch, possessing the ability to play as a defender and an attacking player.

The 19-year-old has spent his entire youth national career with the U.S., though he's been linked to a possible move to the Mexican national team, a hot topic of discussion this week in Florida.

Ayo Akinola, another forward, also made his debut for the U.S. Wednesday.

The United States built up a healthy 5-0 lead in the first half.

The trio raised the total to 32 debuts since Gregg Berhalter became coach in January 2019 and 55 since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that prevented the Americans from playing in the 2018 World Cup.

The U.S. lineup had Bill Hamid in goal, Araujo at right back, Aaron Long and Mark McKenzie in central defense and Sam Vines at left back.