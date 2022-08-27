The Big Game is going to be big this year. 

Lompoc and Cabrillo will both enter this week's rivalry game with 2-0 records. 

Lompoc stayed unbeaten on the season with a 54-7 home win over Pioneer Valley at Huyck Stadium Friday night. The Braves started the season with the 51-12 win at Agoura on Aug. 19. 

