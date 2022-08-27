Lompoc and Cabrillo will both enter this week's rivalry game with 2-0 records.
Lompoc stayed unbeaten on the season with a 54-7 home win over Pioneer Valley at Huyck Stadium Friday night. The Braves started the season with the 51-12 win at Agoura on Aug. 19.
Lompoc's start to the season is impressive, but not too surprising considering coach Andrew Jones' success at his alma mater since 2010.
Cabrillo's start to the season is another story. The Conquistadores are 2-0 after ending a 37-game losing streak on Aug. 19 with the 50-19 win over Ojai Nordhoff.
Cabrillo scored twice on fumble recoveries Friday night in a 13-6 win over Nipomo (0-2). Carson Heath returned a fumble 90 yards for the Conqs' first score and Dominick Rojas returned another 15 yards for the second score. Jude Anderson' late interception helped seal up the win.
Cabrillo and Lompoc will square off in the Big Game Sept. 2 at Huyck Stadium.
Lompoc hasn't lost to Cabrillo since 2009, when Craig Knowles was coaching the Conqs and Robin Luken was coaching the Braves.
Jones is 12-0 against Cabrillo on the field, beating Cabrillo twice in 2011, once in the Big Game and once in the CIF Southern Section Northwest Division title game.
Mitch Crossley took over the Cabrillo program in the summer after coaching all over the state. He's now 2-0 with the Conqs.
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Maldonado to get the scoring started for the Braves against Pioneer Valley. Maldonado then caught another touchdown from Ross, this one a 6-yarder, to put the Braves up 14-0 with 4:54 left in the first quarter.
Samantha Osorio nailed both point-after tries. Lompoc forced another three-and-out and Ross hit Rudy Elizondo with a 25-yard touchdown pass on the right sideline and Osorio kicked another PAT for a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Lompoc forced another punt and Ross hit Monte Ortiz on a 35-yard strike to the 39, setting up a third touchdown to Maldonado on a receiver screen. Osorio hit the PAT for a 28-0 lead early in the second.
The Panthers nearly drove into Lompoc territory before the drive stalled near midfield. Maldonado returned the punt 36 yards deep into Pioneer Valley territory. Ross then fired a strike to Maldonado on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Osorio's PAT gave Lompoc a 35-0 lead with nearly nine minutes left in the second.
Pioneer Valley finally broke into Lompoc territory on its ensuing drive. The Panthers ran the ball on fourth-and-long just inside the 50 and the play was stuffed for a turnover on downs. On Lompoc's second play, the Braves dialed up their favorite run play: the counter draw to Anthony Alonzo, who took it 49 yards to the house. Osorio's kick was good, giving Lompoc a 42-0 lead with 5:49 left in the first half.
The Panthers lost about 20 yards due to penalties on their next possession, resulting in a punt. On Lompoc's first play of the ensuing drive, Ortiz was split out wide with just one defender near the sideline. Ross swung a pass his way and Ortiz was gone, making one man miss and sprinting down the sideline past multiple defenders, good for a 65-yard touchdown.
Lompoc led 48-0 with over four minutes left in the first half. Ross didn't play quarterback in the second half.
Pioneer Valley's Allan Jimenez scored on a 10-yard run for the Panthers' lone score of the game.
Lomopc's Tony Arango threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Caden Boston for the final score of the game.
This story will be updated once more details become available.