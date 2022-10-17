101622 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas 01

Joey Logano takes the checkered flag to win Sunday’s South Point 400 NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

 Sean Gardner, Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — In the gambling capital of America, Joey Logano’s team rolled the dice and came up the big winner Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Logano drove his Pennzoil Ford Mustang to victory in the 5th annual South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as NASCAR kicked off the Round of 8 to become the first NASCAR Cup driver to guarantee himself a spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix International Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8.

“We’re racing for a championship, let’s go,” shouted Logano after climbing out of his car. “What a great car.

