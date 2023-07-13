It was a makeshift game of tennis ball baseball at the Cabrillo Baseball Skills Camp at Cabrillo High School Thursday, but one could see the competitive juices flowing in the participants.
"Four!," someone shouted. "Four!," after Grace Driscoll, 10, got hold of a pitch and sent the ball deep. The throw home was too late. The youngster had an RBI.
Pitcher Ray Hernandez, an infielder for the Cabrillo varsity when he's playing high school ball, laughed at a teammate and fellow camp instructor when the batter could only manage a slow ground ball on a Hernandez offering.
"The bat's too short," the batter responded as he ran toward first base.
"Baseball with a tennis ball," Cabrillo varsity coach Cole Osborne said as he took in the scene. "They're loving it."
The four-day camp closed with a healthy turnout, Osborne said.
"It was more kids than I expected," Osborne said. "There were right around 70."
Thursday marked the end of the second annual camp, and Osborne said he and his staff decided to expand after the first one.
"It was a one-day camp last year that drew around 50 kids," Osborne said.
As for the number of instructors, "We have around 10 of our guys here, along with some assistant coaches who are helping," said Osborne.
Cabrillo earned a three-way share of the 2023 Ocean League title with Pioneer Valley and Atascadero. The Conquistadores made it to the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game before losing to top seed Bakersfield Christian.
The Conquistadores qualified for the Division 3 Southern Cal Regional, though they fell in the first round against No. 1 San Marcos. Westlake eventually beat San Marcos and then Bakersfield Christian for the regional title.
Thursday, Cabrillo instructors gave the youngsters instruction in the batting cages and in various drills after the spirited group games of tennis ball baseball.
"This is my second camp," said Hernandez. "I like teaching with my teammates and seeing the kids."
Driscoll plays softball, not baseball. Still, "The camp helps with my fielding," she said. Driscoll plays catcher, third base and right field when she's playing softball.
Jacob Clark, 13, played Babe Ruth baseball in the Lompoc Valley earlier this summer.
"I'm a catcher, and the camp definitely helps improve my skills," he said.
Rhett Hain, 10, plays in the Village Hills Little League Majors Division. "I just like the camp because it improves our skills, and we learn new things from other people," he said.
Another 10-year-old, Cameron Aguilar, plays in the Lompoc Little League. He said the drills were what he liked best about the camp.
The four were unanimous in their opinion that the camp instructors were "pretty cool."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.