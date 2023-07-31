Instructors urged campers on during drills at one of a series of Hancock Youth Basketball Camps on the court at Joe White Memorial Gymnasium at Hancock Monday morning.

"We have about 35 out," said Hancock head coach Tyson Aye, who is overseeing the camps. The morning session will run through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is for youngsters ages 8 to 15. The afternoon session will run through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is for high school players.

Aye said players are eligible for the afternoon camp whether or not they play for a high school team.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

