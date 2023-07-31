Instructors urged campers on during drills at one of a series of Hancock Youth Basketball Camps on the court at Joe White Memorial Gymnasium at Hancock Monday morning.
"We have about 35 out," said Hancock head coach Tyson Aye, who is overseeing the camps. The morning session will run through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is for youngsters ages 8 to 15. The afternoon session will run through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is for high school players.
Aye said players are eligible for the afternoon camp whether or not they play for a high school team.
Players within the age limit, whether or not they play for a high school team, are eligible for the morning camp as well.
Drew Curtis, 15, was one of the campers in the morning session Monday. He will be a sophomore next school year and said he is homeschooled through the Heartland Charter School program. Curtis said he played point guard for the Coastal Christian varsity last season.
"I've been coming to these camps for years," Curtis said as the drills were about to start.
"I think it's really cool being able to come out and hang with the college students."
Elijah Allen, along with Hancock men's assistant coaches Amaurys Fermin and Connor Dodd, was an instructor at the morning session. Allen graduated from St. Joseph in 2022 and said he will be a freshman in terms of eligibility for the Hancock program next season.
Allen played in all 31 games and averaged 7.4 points a game for the 2021-22 St. Joseph team that went 27-4, rolled through a 12-0 Mountain League campaign to the league championship and made it to the CIF Central Section Division 1 title game and the state tournament.
"This is the first one of these camps I've worked," Allen said.
"I just love seeing the kids. I grew up here, and I just love the way the kids always play with energy, the vibe they bring."
Jaime Quintana, 7, was another camper Monday morning. He is a power forward for the Huskies, a youth travel ball team based in Santa Maria.
"This is my first Hancock camp," the youngster said. "I hope the camp will make me a better player."
The seven-year-old then went out and began embarking on several drills the Hancock instructors put the campers through.
He was one of the shortest players on the floor, yet, to Fermin's approval, he had no problem making the vast majority of his shots during the variety of layup styles Fermin had the players doing.
During one drill Fermin supervised, the goal was for the players to make 15 layups in succession. They didn't quite get there, but they came particularly close once. The group got to 14 before a layup was missed.
Fermin and Dodd were animated as they manned the drills
"I like THAT!," Fermin exclaimed after one particular layup.
"Everyone's still in it!," Dodd exclaimed late in one shooting drill, with no one in the group eliminated as yet.
Khloe Hernandez, 13, was another camper who plays for her school team. "I'm a power forward," for Lakeview Junior High School, said the eighth grader-to-be.
"This is my second (Hancock) camp," she said. "Probably what I like best about the camp is meeting new people."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.