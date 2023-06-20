Pickleball 01
Enthusiastic instructors helped youngsters battle a persistent breeze Tuesday on the first day of a pickleball clinic the City of Santa Maria is sponsoring at the six pickleball courts at the Hagerman Sports Complex.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The clinic is for youngsters ages 7-through-17 and concludes Thursday. The original setup was designed for children ages 7-through-11 from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m., and for youngsters ages 12-17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., but there were not enough players Tuesday to separate into two sections, so only the first session took place Tuesday.

Santa Maria Pickleball Club members served as instructors.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

