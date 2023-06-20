Enthusiastic instructors helped youngsters battle a persistent breeze Tuesday on the first day of a pickleball clinic the City of Santa Maria is sponsoring at the six pickleball courts at the Hagerman Sports Complex.
The clinic is for youngsters ages 7-through-17 and concludes Thursday. The original setup was designed for children ages 7-through-11 from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m., and for youngsters ages 12-17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., but there were not enough players Tuesday to separate into two sections, so only the first session took place Tuesday.
Santa Maria Pickleball Club members served as instructors.
Several players raised their hands when instructor Derek Elchlepp asked if they had never played before, but not all the youngsters were pickleball newbies.
Players found out the hard way that a stiff wind can hamper shot-making in pickleball as it does in tennis, but Maple Brown, 9, was one player who was able to consistently get the ball over the net.
"I've played pickleball before. What I like best about it is playing a game of pickleball," she said.
Elchlepp said he has been playing pickleball for two years. "I first saw it when my wife and I were traveling in our RV, and people all over were playing," he said.
"There were courts and people playing all over the place."
"What I like best about pickleball is that anyone can play," said Elchlepp. "We have players in our club ranging from ages 10 to 92."
Pickleball can be played either indoors and outdoors. It has some elements of ping pong and some elements of tennis but is not close to being a twin of either sport.
As in tennis, there is a net with two service courts and two serve-receive courts on each side and, as in tennis, the server must serve the ball into the diagonal court on the opposite side.
As in ping pong, the serve is underhand. Pickleball singles and doubles, men's, women's and mixed, are played. A server is allowed a maximum of two serves on a point. There, the similarities to either ping pong or tennis pretty much end.
Players use paddles, but they are not shaped like ping pong paddles. More advanced players tend to use bigger paddles. A pickleball court is much smaller than a tennis court. A ball somewhat similar to a plastic whiffle ball, but with a more dense feel, is used in pickleball.
There is a "two-bounce" rule. The serve-receive player, or doubles team, must allow the ball to bounce once before striking it. After the ball goes back over the net, the serving player, or doubles team, must do the same.
After that, anyone can volley, that is hit the ball in the air, as long as the ball is not in a "non-volley zone," also known as "The Kitchen" which is comprised of two seven-foot areas on either side of the net. If a ball is hit into a non-volley zone, a player must let the ball bounce once before striking it.
In a typical game, the first player to 11 points wins. Only the server, or serving team, can get a point, though each doubles player on a serving team gets a maximum of two chances before the opposing team get the ball on a "side-out." The official calls out the score before each point. If there is no official, the server calls out the score.
A player or doubles team must be ahead by at least two points for the game to end. If one side is ahead 11-10, a tiebreak with unlimited points is used until someone is ahead by two.
Though the length of contests can vary, a best-of-three format is often used in professional pickleball. The pace of play is brisk, with any prolonged rallies taking place at the net and seemingly endless baseline rallies, which often take place in professional tennis, not a factor in pickleball.
Should the youngsters who took part in the clinic Tuesday choose to continue playing pickleball, they will participate in a sport that has grown rapidly in a relatively short period of time and is, in fact, the fastest growing sport in the country.
Pickleball was first played in 1965 on Bainbridge Island in Washington state. Since then, pickleball has grown into a multi-million dollar international sport, with the International Federation of Pickleball the sport's highest governing body.
As of 2023, 4.8 million players played pickleball. Start-up costs in the sport are low, with only a paddle, appropriate shoes and a ball required to play. Paddles can be purchased for well under $100.
There are now thousands of pickleball tournaments throughout the United States, including the U.S. National Championships and the U.S. Open Tournament, along with two professional tours and one professional league.
Two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, along with professional tennis standouts Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka, musician Kygo and NBA super-agent Rich Paul, among others, formed the Miami Pickleball Club in 2022.
The NBA's LeBron James and Mark Cuban are among pickleball investors.
