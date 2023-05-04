Alisson Mendez had never been involved in gymnastics before, but when she saw the sport on TV she decided she really wanted to give the sport a go.

"For me, it was the tumbling and how fun it looked," that drew her to gymnastics, Mendez, who is 12 years old now and attends Clarence Ruth Elementary School in Lompoc, said. "The handsprings, the back flips and stuff."

She started doing those things herself, at Gymnastics North in Lompoc, and it wasn't long before Mendez started showing a knack for them, said Gymnastics North coach Lori McClain.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

