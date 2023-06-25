Westside Roman Venegas
Roman Venegas hit a home run and Westside beat Arroyo Grande Valley No. 2 9-1 at May Grisham Park on opening day of the District 65 Little League 12-year-olds Tournament.

 Kenny Cress Staff

The Santa Maria Maria Westside Little League squad scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning Saturday. Roman Venegas padded the Westside lead a bit in the third.

Venegas hit his first home run of the season, a towering fly ball that landed just beyond the right field fence, and Westside beat Arroyo Grande Valley No. 2 9-1 at May Grisham Park on opening day of the District 65 Little League 12-year-olds Tournament.

"I didn't think it was a home run at first," Venegas said afterward. "I thought it was a (ground rule) double."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

