Registrations are still being accepted for the Central Coast Summer Development Camp that TJ Jordan of Jordan QB Development will oversee.

The camp will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. Classroom instruction is slated to start at 9:30 a.m.

Players in grades 7-12 are eligible. There will be a session for quarterbacks and a session for wide receivers.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

