The Santa Ynez boys and girls soccer programs will oversee a coed soccer camp for boys and girls ages eight to 14.

The camp will run July 25-28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and will take place at the Santa Ynez High School stadium.

The cost is $150. Payment can be made by Venmo at @syhsboyssoccer; with checks made payable to SYHS Boys Soccer and mailed to 62 Valley Station Circle, Buellton, CA 93427; or made online at www.syhsboyssoccer.com.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you