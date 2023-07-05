Hayden Pahler hit a two-run walk-off home run Sunday, sending the Santa Ynez PONY 14U All-Stars team into the PONY Region Tournament that will take place this coming weekend in Camarillo.

Santa Ynez edged host Newbury Park 6-5 in the consolation final of the PONY Section Tournament at Newbury Park.

After Santa Ynez starter Joey Duarte gave up just two runs in his six innings, designated visitor Newbury Park, down 3-2, scored three times in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0