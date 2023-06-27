The Santa Maria Valley Suns sixth and seventh grade girls basketball team won the June Heat Basketball Tournament in Pismo Beach last weekend.
The Suns lost 16-9 to the Aces, an eighth grade team from Bakersfield, in a practice game. The Suns rebounded to beat Pro Skills 30-25 on Saturday. Sunday, the Suns defeated CKBA Queens 32-6 then beat Cal Swoosh 42-16 in the championship game.
Team members are Ella Edwards, Gracie Payne, Mariah Andrade, Bristol Machgan, Deztinee Herrera, Moriah Kerley, Khloe Hernandez, Paula Camacho and Carley Yamate. Coaches are Randy Stanford, Sara Edwards, and Erik Ramos and Cristian Ramos.