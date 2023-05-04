SMBSD Soccer
 Kenny Cress, Staff

In a cold wind and a bit of rain, the Battles Elementary School and Rice Elementary School "A" teams played a spirited game of soccer at Battles Wednesday.

The game ended in a 3-3 tie. Jadiel Jimenez scored all three Battles goals, including one on a corner kick from a seemingly impossible angle for the first goal of the game and one on a penalty kick in the last minute.

Andrew Arellano scored all three goals for the Rice team, including one on a shot from midfield that went into the net on a bounce.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

