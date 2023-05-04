In a cold wind and a bit of rain, the Battles Elementary School and Rice Elementary School "A" teams played a spirited game of soccer at Battles Wednesday.
The game ended in a 3-3 tie. Jadiel Jimenez scored all three Battles goals, including one on a corner kick from a seemingly impossible angle for the first goal of the game and one on a penalty kick in the last minute.
Andrew Arellano scored all three goals for the Rice team, including one on a shot from midfield that went into the net on a bounce.
Battles led 1-0 at halftime. Rice, behind the three Arellano goals, rallied to go ahead 3-2 before Jimenez scored on a penalty kick.
The Battles team consisted of fifth and sixth graders. Arellano is a fourth grader. The teams were co-ed squads.
Fifteen teams from a total of 14 elementary schools are in the league. Rice has an "A" and "B" team.
Games take place Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. at Battles and Oakley. The league runs through May 19.
Schools have coaching openings
Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Righetti High Schools all have water polo coaching openings for certificated staff only.
Righetti has an opening for a head junior varsity boys coach and a head junior varsity girls coach. Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria both have an opening for a head boys junior varsity coach.
Candidates must send a letter of intent and resume to Lupita Martinez-Perez.
Orcutt Academy scores win
The Orcutt Academy softball team scored a 12-11 home win against Santa Ynez Wednesday and evened its Ocean League record in the process.
In a back-and-forth game, the Pirates (1-12, 1-8) went ahead 11-10 with three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Spartans (8-9, 5-5) scored two in the bottom of seventh to pull out the win despite being out-hit 16-6.
Velen Velazquez had two hits for the Spartans, including a three-run home run in the first inning. Abby Hemming and Sydney Gills drove in three runs each for the Pirates. Kylie Lapointe hit a solo home run and had had two RBIs.
Hemming had three hits for Santa Ynez, and Gills, Lapointe, Cierra Cloud, Maddie Cruickshank and Sierra Vannasaap all had two.
The Pirates had six doubles. Six Santa Ynez batters had one double each.
Orcutt Academy will play at Cabrillo at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Santa Ynez will play at San Luis Obispo at the same time the following Wednesday.
