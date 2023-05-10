The Orcutt Rangers beat the Orcutt Yankees 13-6 to win the Orcutt Youth Softball Association (OYSA) Division 3 championship at Lakeview Junior High School Saturday.
Players on both teams are in seventh grade on up. The game had a 1 hour, 45-minute time limit. OYSA teams in various age groups competed at Lakeview in the last OYSA tourney of the season.
The Yankees had more RBI hits than the Rangers did Saturday, but Rangers pitcher Ryenee Denney threw enough strikes to help her team win. Denney pitched a complete game.