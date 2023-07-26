Santa Maria Rebels
Santa Maria Rebels youth football players, left to right, Aiszek Ramos, Gianni Ledesma, Ayden Montano and Jordan Garrity, at the Rebels Clinic at Pioneer Valley Tuesday night. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Pioneer Valley varsity football veteran Jesus Flores got a glimpse of his past when he worked at the Santa Maria Rebels Clinic at the high school Tuesday night.

As Pioneer Valley head coach Dustin Davis oversaw the clinic, multiple Panthers players manned each station, which lasted about seven minutes apiece, as youngsters in the Rebels football program went through their paces.

Flores is a former Rebel.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

