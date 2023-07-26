Pioneer Valley varsity football veteran Jesus Flores got a glimpse of his past when he worked at the Santa Maria Rebels Clinic at the high school Tuesday night.
As Pioneer Valley head coach Dustin Davis oversaw the clinic, multiple Panthers players manned each station, which lasted about seven minutes apiece, as youngsters in the Rebels football program went through their paces.
Flores is a former Rebel.
"I like teaching them. I used to play for them," said Flores, a left tackle and defensive end for the Panthers who will be moved to center on offense for the upcoming season. "It's great to teach them what I've learned."
Flores will be a senior this school year, starting his third season on the varsity when Pioneer Valley opens against Bakersfield Independence Aug. 18 at home.
A drill that the Rebels seemed particularly receptive to was the one near the end of the clinic. A "defender" had three seconds to get past a "blocker" in a lane and get to the "quarterback," who was a clinic instructor.
In fact, "Trying to get to the quarterback was my favorite drill," said Rebel Aiszek Ramos, 11, who is a quarterback himself.
Two more 11-year-olds, offensive lineman Ayden Montano and tight end Jordan Garrity, echoed that rushing the quarterback was their favorite drill.
Occasionally, some youngsters needed a gentle reminder of just what the parameters were, though most knew.
"You have to touch me," an instructor told a player after the pass rusher had sprinted past him. "That's how you tackle me."
Gianni Ledesma, also 11, preferred a drill that was particularly relevant to his football position.
"I liked the blocking bag best," he said.
Ledesma is an offensive lineman. "I might play defensive lineman this year too," he said.
One drill that looked particularly challenging was the one in which the players ran left for a bit, sprinted toward a rather hefty tire-shaped object, then "broke down" in tackling mode and grabbed it as though they were grasping a ball carrier.
The object was almost as big around as some of the players, but they all managed to lift it off the ground.
"That thing's heavy," one player said to another as he returned to the line.
Throughout the drills, Panthers players called out instruction.
"Reset, reset, reset!," one called to some Rebels players, instructing them to start over during a drill in which a "ball-carrier" attempted to break past two "tacklers."
"Break down, break down, break down!," the instructor shouted, as the drill resumed. "There you go," the instructor said after a "tackler" successfully corralled a "ball carrier."
One of the up and coming Rebels players was Oskar Ruiz, who will be in eighth grade next school year.
"I liked working out with the other players and working with the (instructors)," he said.
The instructors at the clinic were well aware that some of the youngsters they saw Tuesday night may well wind up wearing Panthers teal and black in the future.
"I know some of them might play for us," said Flores.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.