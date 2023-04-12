Kaylin Self garnered the third-highest Level 6 All-Around score, and seven other members of the Pacific Flips Gymnastics program earned all-around titles as well at the State Championships that took place in April.

Self's score, the third-highest of all Level 6 scores in the state, earned her a spot on the California State Honorary Team.

The other Pacific Flips Gymnastics winners included Rylee McGill and Andrea Beltran Monroy at Level 2, Rory Tidmarsh, Audriana Zambrano and Ava Randall at Level 3, and Kara Beeson and Samantha Alter at Level 4.

041223 Pacific Flips 04

Pictured is the Pacific Flips Level 4 team. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

