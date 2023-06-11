In his team's biggest game of the year so far, Elijah Solis delivered for the Orcutt National Little League Dodgers.
The right-hander tossed a three-hitter, came within one out of pitching a complete game and helped himself by lining a no-doubt two-run home run over the left field fence as the Dodgers beat the Orcutt American Red Sox 5-0 at May Grisham Park Saturday to win the Orcutt Major Division championship.
May Grisham Park is Orcutt National's home site. The Red Sox were the designated home team Saturday.
"This is the second time I've been on a team that's won an Orcutt championship," said Solis after he struck out 14 batters and walked just one.
"The Minor Division team I was on won the Orcutt championship, but we lost in the (Santa Maria Elks Valley Championship) game."
The Dodgers will face the Northside Dodgers Monday night at 5:30 p.m. at Tunnell Park for the 2023 Elks Valley Major Division title. Opening ceremonies are slated for 5 p.m.
"Elijah was our No. 1 pitcher for us this year," Dodgers manager Jose Nevarez said after his team earned the Orcutt title. "He really came through for us today."
The Dodgers snapped a scoreless tie in the top of the third via two walks, a Mason Padilla RBI double, a passed ball and a wild pitch.
Tanner Jokela and Noah Mannion, the first two Dodgers batters in the inning, both drew a base-on-balls, and they both scored. Padilla came home on the wild pitch.
Nico Nevarez drove a pitch deep in the fifth inning, and the ball one-hopped the center field fence for a ground rule double. Nevarez then scored ahead of the Solis homer.
Solis pitched around two errors and a Dom Quiroga single to get the third out on a strikeout in the bottom of the fifth to keep the Red Sox off the board.
"I used mainly my fastball and my curveball," Solis said afterward. "Those have been the main pitches for me this year."
Because of the pitch count, Solis moved to third base with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, and Padilla came in from shortstop to pitch. Nico Nevarez, who moved to shortstop from third base as part of the Dodgers' position switch, fielded a sharply hit ground ball on a hop and threw to first for the last out.
Combined, the Red Sox pitchers, starter Niko Hernandez and reliever Quiroga, the starter at shortstop, held the Dodgers to five hits.
The Red Sox got a big defensive play from sub Cal Miller, who made a running, diving catch in center field to take away a would-be Dodgers hit in the fourth. Later that inning, Red Sox third baseman Max Parker snagged a pop foul near his team's dugout for the second out of the inning.
Orcutt National Orioles 11, Orcutt American Red Sox 7
Baylor Baldwin snapped a six-all tie with an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning, Titus Coburn followed shortly afterward with the eventual game-winning two-run double and the Orioles took the Orcutt Minor Division title Saturday at May Grisham Park.
The Orioles will play the Santa Maria champion Monday night at 5:30 p.m. at Tunnell Park for the Elks Valley Minor Division title.
Orioles left fielder Jackson Williams made a big defensive play in the bottom of the sixth Saturday, snagging a well-hit drive for the second out. The Red Sox runner tagged up at third base and scored on the play, but the Orioles got the last out shortly afterward.
