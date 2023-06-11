In his team's biggest game of the year so far, Elijah Solis delivered for the Orcutt National Little League Dodgers.

The right-hander tossed a three-hitter, came within one out of pitching a complete game and helped himself by lining a no-doubt two-run home run over the left field fence as the Dodgers beat the Orcutt American Red Sox 5-0 at May Grisham Park Saturday to win the Orcutt Major Division championship.

May Grisham Park is Orcutt National's home site. The Red Sox were the designated home team Saturday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

