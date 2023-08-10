The Orcutt 14U squad continued its unbeaten run through the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia Thursday.

Orcutt Player of the Game Robbie Roemling had two hits and combined with two relievers for a solid team pitching performance as Orcutt defeated Franklin Township, New Jersey 6-2 to move into the semifinals.

Orcutt won in the first round of bracket play. The locals will play either Stafford, Virginia or another Virginia squad at 10 a.m. local time Friday in the semis.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

