The Orcutt 14U squad continued its unbeaten run through the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia Thursday.
Orcutt Player of the Game Robbie Roemling had two hits and combined with two relievers for a solid team pitching performance as Orcutt defeated Franklin Township, New Jersey 6-2 to move into the semifinals.
Orcutt won in the first round of bracket play. The locals will play either Stafford, Virginia or another Virginia squad at 10 a.m. local time Friday in the semis.
The locals are 5-0 in the tournament.
Roemling, the starter, allowed one run on three hits in his 2.2 innings of work Thursday. Ryan Aparicio blanked Franklin Township in his one inning on the mound, and Mason Majewski finished up by allowing one run on two hits in 3.1 innings.
Orcutt racked up 10 hits. Kamron Walker had two hits and three RBIs, and Majewski, Ashton Bluem and Santana Covarrubias drove in a run apiece.
Bluem, Majewski, Aparicio, Connor Chanley, Mason Anderson and Daniel Tovar all had a base hit for the locals.
Chanley was the team MVP Wednesday. Orcutt finished pool play in the Colonial Division with a win that day.
