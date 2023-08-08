Ryan Aparicio drove home Santana Covarrubias with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday, and the Orcutt 14U squad moved to 3-0 in the Babe Ruth World Series with a 1-0 win over Mexico at Stafford, Virginia.
Orcutt remained unbeaten in the Colonial Division. The locals and Stafford are the only 3-0 Colonial Division teams. Mexico dropped to 1-3.
The locals broke through after being no-hit for five innings by Mexico starter Diego Serna-Castelo. Orcutt starter Mason Majewski delivered for the locals, checking Mexico on a two-hit complete game.