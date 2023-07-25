The Orcutt 14U Babe Ruth All-Stars have advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series.
The Orcutt squad played seven games in six days in 108-degree temperatures and advanced out of the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Tulare. Orcutt punched its ticket to the Babe Ruth World Series by beating the seasoned, Arizona-based Hamilton Huskies 5-4. Orcutt's Conner Chanley was the tournament MVP.
The Babe Ruth World Series will take place Aug. 3-13 in Stafford, Virginia.
The Orcutt players are Chanley, Ashton Bluem, Mason Majewski, Mason Anderson, Robbie Roemling, Kamron Walker, Dom Nevarez, Ryan Aparicio, Cristiano Goncalves, Santana Covarrubias, Carter Anaya, Daniel Tovar, Jacob Rodriguez, Nolan Roberts and Aaden Roberson. The manager is Mike Roberson. The coaches are Tony Bluem, Ryan Walker and Matt Majewski.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.