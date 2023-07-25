Orcutt 14U Babe Ruth All-Stars

The Orcutt 14U Babe Ruth All-Stars have advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series.

The Orcutt squad played seven games in six days in 108-degree temperatures and advanced out of the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Tulare. Orcutt punched its ticket to the Babe Ruth World Series by beating the seasoned, Arizona-based Hamilton Huskies 5-4. Orcutt's Conner Chanley was the tournament MVP.

The Babe Ruth World Series will take place Aug. 3-13 in Stafford, Virginia.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

