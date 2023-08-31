The Orcutt 14U Babe Ruth All-Stars went where no local baseball team had ever gone before when they won the Babe Ruth 14U World Series championship in Virginia.

And in front of a crowd of several hundred, the players and coaches from that team were honored at a ceremony at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria Wednesday night. The Orcutt 14U squad is the first from the Santa Maria Valley to win a Babe Ruth World Series age group title. 

Several speakers, including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, city of Santa Maria and Elks personnel, recognized the Orcutt squad for its accomplishment.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

