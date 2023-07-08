The odds were against the Orcutt 14U Babe Ruth All-Stars Team last weekend.

Orcutt beat the odds.

Needing to beat Santa Maria twice at Lompoc last weekend to win the 14U state championship, Orcutt did just that. Orcutt won to force a second game to decide the state title then beat Santa Maria 8-1. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

