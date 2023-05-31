Oakley Soccer championship

The Oakley Elementary School soccer team capped an unbeaten season by winning the Santa Maria-Bonita School District League championship Friday.

 

Brandon Pacheco and Antonio Hernandez scored in the first half, Hernandez knocked in a penalty kick in the second and Oakley defeated Robert Bruce 3-1 in the championship game.

Oakley was the No. 1 seed going in. Bruce was No. 3. No. 4 Rice beat No. 2 Miller in the third-place game. The score of that game was unavailable.

  

