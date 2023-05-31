The Oakley Elementary School soccer team capped an unbeaten season by winning the Santa Maria-Bonita School District League championship Friday.
Brandon Pacheco and Antonio Hernandez scored in the first half, Hernandez knocked in a penalty kick in the second and Oakley defeated Robert Bruce 3-1 in the championship game.
Oakley was the No. 1 seed going in. Bruce was No. 3. No. 4 Rice beat No. 2 Miller in the third-place game. The score of that game was unavailable.
Pacheco began the scoring in the championship game by tapping in a shot off a cross from Christian Carmona. Hernandez booted in a shot from outside the penalty box shortly thereafter to put Oakley ahead 2-0.
Bruce cut its deficit to 2-1 with a second-half goal, but the Bulldogs fouled Carmona in the penalty box later, and Hernandez made good on the penalty kick to give the Dolphins an insurance, and final, goal.
The Dolphins were coached by Tony Breska, Erik Ramos and Kirsten Von Meter.
Hancock men's basketball program sets youth camp dates
The Hancock College men's basketball program has announced the schedule for the 2023 Hancock youth basketball summer camps.
The program will host a series of skills camps in the months of June and July before closing the summer with a four-day summer camp split into two two-day sessions.
All camp sessions will be hosted in Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. Participants will receive instruction from current and former Hancock men's basketball personnel on fundamental skills including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, and guard and post play.
The skills camp will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and will be open to participants in fourth through eighth grade. The Tuesday and Thursday sessions will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., and Friday sessions will take place from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
The summer camp will feature one session in the morning and one in the afternoon, along with a full camp option for a discounted price. The first session is scheduled for 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 31-Aug. 3. The second is set for 12 p.m.-3 p.m. July 31-Aug. 2.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.