Santa Maria Northside's opponent in the championship round of the District 65 Little League 12-Year-Olds Tournament will be a familiar one.

Uriyah Rodriguez shook off being hit by a pitch on all three of his appearances at bat, including twice on the back of his batting helmet, and pitched a two-hit complete game as Northside defeated Orcutt American 12-0 Monday night on field one at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's home site, and will face Arroyo Grande Valley Gold for the District 65 title.

Arroyo Grande Valley Gold and Northside will play Wednesday night at 5 p.m. on field one at May Grisham Park. If the Arroyo Grande Valley representative wins, the tournament is over and AG Valley Gold is the District 65 champion. If Northside prevails, the teams will play Thursday night at 5 p.m. on field one to determine the District 65 title.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

