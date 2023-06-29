Adrian Rice has been in three District 65 Little League 12-year-olds Tournaments for Santa Maria Northside Little League squads.
This time, he's two wins away from his first district championship.
The Northside first baseman went 3-for-3 and scored twice as Northside rolled into the winner's bracket final with an 11-1 win over Santa Maria Westside Wednesday night on field two at May Grisham Park.
The game was called after four innings because of the 10-run rule. Westside was the designated home team.
The entire double elimination tournament is being played at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's home site. Northside will face Arroyo Grande Valley No. 1 Friday at 5 p.m. on field one. The winner will move into the championship round that starts next Wednesday night.
Westside will play either Lompoc or Orcutt National Friday night at 5 p.m. on field two in an elimination game.
Things have gone extremely well for Rice and his Northside squad this time around. "The defense has been good, and I've been hitting the ball well this tournament," the Northside first baseman said.
Northside has not been shy about using multiple pitchers this tournament. Northside used two pitchers in its tournament opener and three more Sunday. The run Westside scored Wednesday night was the first Northside has yielded this tournament.
Zack Milner, making his first tournament pitching appearance, worked the first three innings for Northside Wednesday. Nicholas Ceja, the starting shortstop, finished with a scoreless fourth. The two combined on a five-hitter.
Leading 3-1, Northside broke the game open with seven runs in the third inning. The Westside defense, particularly solid on opening day of the tournament Saturday, struggled Wednesday night and had an especially rough patch in the third.
The Westside defense made one error in the fourth inning and committed multiple errors in each of the first three.
Unofficially, Northside finished with nine hits. Andre Ramirez had two hits and an RBI. Gael Miranda had a hit and drove in a Northside run, Adrian Ramirez drove in two runs and Jaycob Ramirez had an RBI.
Roman Venegas led off the bottom of the second with a single and scored the Westside run on a Harell Escobar ground out.
Unofficially, Andre Ramirez had the only extra-base hit, a fly ball double in the third.
As Rice did, Northside manager Will Milner said he was extremely happy with the way the tournament has gone for the team thus far. "So far, so good," Zack Milner's father said.
Arroyo Grande Valley No. 1 8, Orcutt American 1
Barrett LaBarr pitched a solid five innings and hit a two-run triple in the sixth as the Arroyo Grande representative eased into the winner's bracket final by winning handily on field one Wednesday night.
Orcutt American was the designated home team. Arroyo Grande Valley No. 1 closer Declan Cosgrove pitched a scoreless sixth.
Orcutt American will play Saturday at 10 a.m. on field one in an elimination game against an opponent TBA.
