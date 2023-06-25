Orcutt American Little League right-hander Mase Martinez had pitched a no-hitter before. He did it again on opening day of the District 65 Little League 12-year-olds Tournament Saturday.
The game was called in the bottom of the third inning because of the run rule. Still, Martinez registered a no-hitter on the first day of the district tourney. Orcutt American, the designated home team, defeated Village Hills 18-0 at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's home site.
The entire double elimination tournament will take place at May Grisham Park.
"I threw mostly fastballs," Martinez said after his squad had registered the win and advanced to the winner's bracket.
The right-hander's simple strategy worked. He struck out eight. The other Village Hills out came when a runner was caught off third base for the third out of the top of the first inning.
At press time Saturday, Orcutt American was to face Nipomo Sunday on field one. Village Hills was to play Monday at 5 p.m. on field one in an elimination game.
Martinez got some consolation Saturday after his regular season team, the Orcutt American Red Sox, lost to the Orcutt National Dodgers in the Orcutt championship game of the Elks Valley Championship Series. The Dodgers went on to win the Valley title.
Orcutt American scored seven first-inning runs, none of them via a hit. Niko Hernandez, the third Orcutt American batter, singled for the lone Orcutt American first-inning hit.
The designated home team's hitters eventually warmed up, and Orcutt American finished with seven hits unofficially.
"It usually takes an inning or two for our bats to get going," said Orcutt American manager Junior Hernandez.
Hernandez was the Orcutt American Red Sox manager during the regular season.
"Mase was one of our regular pitchers," then, said Hernandez. Martinez came through Saturday.
Ezra Velazquez finished with four RBIs, and Niko Hernandez had three. Both had two hits. Unofficially, Dom Quiroga, Gabe Cota and Austin Stevens also had a hit for Orcutt American.
Jason Stones made a big defensive play for Village Hills with a running catch in center field in the third inning.
Lompoc 2, Orcutt National 0
Victor Ortega hit a two-run home run, and Anthony Jiminez and Aiden Chavez combined for a shutout as Lompoc advanced to the winner's bracket.
Jiminez pitched the first five innings. Chavez, the closer, worked the sixth.
At press time, Lompoc was to play Arroyo Grande Valley No. 1 Sunday. Orcutt National was to play Monday at 5 p.m. in an elimination game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.