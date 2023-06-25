Orcutt American Mase Martinez
Buy Now

Orcutt American Little League right-hander Mase Martinez had pitched a no-hitter on opening day of the District 65 Little League 12-year-olds Tournament Saturday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Orcutt American Little League right-hander Mase Martinez had pitched a no-hitter before. He did it again on opening day of the District 65 Little League 12-year-olds Tournament Saturday.

The game was called in the bottom of the third inning because of the run rule. Still, Martinez registered a no-hitter on the first day of the district tourney. Orcutt American, the designated home team, defeated Village Hills 18-0 at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's home site.

The entire double elimination tournament will take place at May Grisham Park.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0