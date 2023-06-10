It will be the Dodgers vs. the Dodgers for the 2023 Santa Maria Valley Elks Major Division championship.
The Santa Maria Westside Little League Dodgers saw to that by beating the Northside A's 4-1 at Oakley Park, Westside's home site, Saturday to win the Santa Maria Major Division championship and get themselves into the Valley title game against the Orcutt National Dodgers.
The teams will play each other Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Tunnell Park, Northside's home site, for the Santa Maria Valley Major Division crown.
Ava Lopez, who recently turned 10 years old, had herself a day Saturday. She led Westside's Dodgers into the Valley Major Division title game by pitching a two-hit complete game and singling home Rob Reynoso in the fourth inning for the only Dodgers RBI of the game.
The Lopez RBI plated the last of the Dodgers' three runs in the fourth and gave the Westside representative a 3-0 lead.
"(A two-hitter). Not bad for a 10-year-old, eh?," said Dodgers manager Arnold Lopez, Ava's father.
"She was on the Minor Division team that won the Santa Maria and then the Elks Valley championships," Arnold Lopez said of Ava. "Hopefully she can defend those titles."
Ava Lopez had a no-hitter through five innings. Gael Miranda, the A's lead-off batter in the sixth, hit a solid double to left field, went to third on a passed ball then scored on a Zack Milner sacrifice fly.
The Dodgers pitcher would have had a one-hitter, but a two-out pop fly in foul ground wide of third base was dropped. Adrian Ramirez subsequently singled, but Westside left fielder Carlos Baray snagged a hard-hit line drive for the last out.
Milner, the A's starting pitcher in the team's 15-0 win Wednesday in the opener of the Elks Championship series and the A's starter Saturday, pitches right-handed and bats left. Ava Lopez does the same.
"I've been doing it since tee ball," said Ava Lopez. "It's just what I feel most comfortable with."
"It's just what she was born to do," said Arnold Lopez. Ava Lopez said she does most things, such as write and eat, right-handed.
Lopez adroitly mixed her fastball and curveball Saturday, and she and Milner both had a shutout going into the bottom of the fourth. Two A's errors helped the Dodgers to three unearned runs that inning.
Jayden Maldonado led off the top of the fifth with a single, went to second base on an error on the play then eventually scored on another miscue to make it 4-0.
Her defense gave Ava Lopez a lift in the bottom of the fifth. Shortstop Reynoso started a 6-4-3 double play that gave the Dodgers pitcher a quick two outs.
Three A's pitchers, Milner, Andres Ramirez and Miranda, combined to hold the Dodgers to four hits. Ava Lopez had two of those.
At press time Saturday, the Northside Blue Jays and the Westside Rangers played at Oakley Park for the Santa Maria Minor Division championship and a spot in the Elks championship game against the Orcutt National Orioles.
That game will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Tunnell Park.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.