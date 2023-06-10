It will be the Dodgers vs. the Dodgers for the 2023 Santa Maria Valley Elks Major Division championship.

The Santa Maria Westside Little League Dodgers saw to that by beating the Northside A's 4-1 at Oakley Park, Westside's home site, Saturday to win the Santa Maria Major Division championship and get themselves into the Valley title game against the Orcutt National Dodgers.

The teams will play each other Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Tunnell Park, Northside's home site, for the Santa Maria Valley Major Division crown.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

