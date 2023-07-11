The Lompoc 12U Sonics All-Star softball team saw its unbeaten streak end recently.
That's mainly because the Sonics played a team that was a level above them.
"We played the Goleta Thunder, the eventual tournament champion, in a tournament game at Arroyo Grande," said Sonics head coach Elisia Rains.
"That's a team we really wanted to play to prepare for the state tournament. We were up 5-1 going into the last inning then they rallied and won. But the game really prepared us for the state tournament."
The Sonics are a "C" level 12U softball All-Star team. Rains said the Goleta squad is a division higher.
With the state tourney approaching, the Sonics were 18-0, having sailed to four tournament championships, before the tourney in Arroyo Grande.
Rains said the team was due to leave for the state tournament, which was set to take place in San Diego, July 13. The team's head coach said the Sonics' first tournament game would be either July 14 or 15.
"The main thing that our team has going is, they just have terrific attitudes," said Rains. "Every time they go out there, they want to improve. They're ready to work."
Also, "Our defense has really helped carry us," Rains said. "We keep turning double plays. No one can steal on our catcher, Killian Shadowens."
Besides the catcher's stellar defense, "Killian's hit seven home runs," said Rains.
Aubrianna Baker is the Sonics' No. 1 pitcher and, "She's just been killing it," said Rains.
At press time, Baker had struck out 111 batters and walked 14 this season.
In fact, "Our pitcher-catcher combination has just been crushing it," said Rains. "Aubrianna's third in the batting order, and she's up there in batting average."
At press time, the Sonics were batting .486 as a team, and eight of the 12 team members were hitting above .300.
The Sonics have two pitchers. Audrina Arango, the team's regular first baseman, is the second pitcher in the Sonics' rotation.
"She plays a solid first base, and she's been solid when she's pitched," said Rains.
Rains said shortstop Karen Nanclares has also been consistently solid for the Sonics.
Sonics players include Arango, Shadowens, Nanclares, Aubrianna Baker, Colbie Bailey, Itzel De Luna, Isabella Garcia, Maya Hernandez, Lilia Herrera, Jaylee Terrones, Jerrika Vineyard, Harlow White.
The manager is William Justice. The assistant coaches are Kody White, Tony Arango, Amanda Paison, Ronen Anderson and Dave Baker.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.