Lompoc Little League 11s
The Lompoc Little League 11-year-old squad, which won the District 65 title earlier this summer, claimed the Section 1 championship Wednesday night in Orcutt.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Lompoc fans started celebrating Wednesday night as soon as Lompoc relief pitcher Brady Jones bent to scoop up the last ground ball of the game.

Jones gloved the ball, tossed it to first baseman Carter Cordova for the last out and the Lompoc 9-11-year-olds All-Star squad's journey down Comeback Road to win the Section 1 Little League Tournament was complete.

Lompoc spotted Dos Pueblos three first-inning runs, responded with five unofficial unearned runs in the top of the fifth and came away with a 6-4 win and the Section 1 championship at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National Little League's home site.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

