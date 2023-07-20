Lompoc fans started celebrating Wednesday night as soon as Lompoc relief pitcher Brady Jones bent to scoop up the last ground ball of the game.
Jones gloved the ball, tossed it to first baseman Carter Cordova for the last out and the Lompoc 9-11-year-olds All-Star squad's journey down Comeback Road to win the Section 1 Little League Tournament was complete.
Lompoc spotted Dos Pueblos three first-inning runs, responded with five unofficial unearned runs in the top of the fifth and came away with a 6-4 win and the Section 1 championship at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National Little League's home site.
The District 65 and Section 1 champ advanced to the state tournament that will take place at Newmark Little League Field in San Bernardino. Lompoc won't have much time to revel in its Section 1 triumph. Lompoc will play its first state tournament game Sunday at 12 p.m.
With his team ahead 4-3, Anthony De Alba beat out an infield ground ball for a hit, and that was essentially the winning play for Lompoc. Adrian Hernandez scored from third base and Zane Harris scored all the way from second as De Alba beat the throw to first.
"I was just running as hard as I could to beat the throw," De Alba said afterward.
"Falling in a hole, 3-0, and to come back like that, I just want to take my hat off to all our guys, all our players, all our coaches," said Lompoc manager Andy Cordova.
Lompoc was playing Wednesday night because it forced another championship round game by beating Dos Pueblos, the District 63 champ, 7-2 at May Grisham Park Tuesday. Had Lompoc fallen, that would have been it for the District 65 champ. Dos Pueblos beat Lompoc in a Section 1 game last Sunday.
"We went 3-1 in this tournament and 6-1 in the District 65 tournament," said Lompoc's manager. "We came back from a loss (in the championship round) in the District 65 tournament, but the other way around. Another team beat us to force the 'if' game," which Lompoc won to take the District 65 title and advance.
Down 3-1 Wednesday night, Lompoc's at-bat in the top of the fifth did not get off to a promising start. Dos Pueblos right fielder Juan Meza dove and caught a line drive for the first out.
But Brady Morgan reached second on a two-base error and scored on a Braiden Ruiz groundout to pull Lompoc within 3-2. Blane Mabery singled to left field for his second hit of the game and drove in Landen Greene with the tying run. Greene had reached base with a single.
Hernandez singled then Harris drove a double deep to right, and Mabery scored to put Lompoc ahead 4-3.
"I thought the ball had a good chance (to fall for a hit) because the sun was in (the right fielder's eyes)," said Harris. "I could tell it was in his eyes during warmups."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Jones, the starting Lompoc shortstop, came on as a relief pitcher after the first four Dos Pueblos hitters reached base safely. After the designated home team's three-run first inning, Jones blanked Dos Pueblos until the fifth then worked out of trouble the last two innings.
Jack Stock led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, eventually went to third on a Finn Wansor single then scored when the Lompoc fielder misplayed the ball. Ryan Lem reached base on a bunt single in front of the plate and Dos Pueblos, already with a run in that inning, had runners at first and second with one out.
Jones got the next two batters out to escape further damage. Dos Pueblos loaded the bases in the sixth, on James Chou, Zane Pflanzer and Matias Csordas singles, around a fly out.
Jones got the next batter on a called third strike then fielded the soft grounder and tossed to first base for the last out.
"This was my second time pitching in the tournament," Jones said. "I was relying mostly on my fastball."
Things could not have started much worse Wednesday night for the District 65 champion.
Dos Pueblos broke on top when Isaiah Estrella, its second batter, doubled home Oliver Palmer. Chou followed by singling home Estrella.
Pflanzer, the first batter Jones faced, singled but Lompoc left fielder Dylan Winn-Goddard gave Lompoc some momentum by throwing out Chou at the plate.
Meza scored on a Csordas groundout, but Jones had slowed the Dos Pueblos offense down and Lompoc got on the board with a two-out rally in the second. Greene doubled then scored on a Ruiz single.
"These boys have worked their butts off for two months," Andy Cordova said after his team nailed down the Section 1 title. "They've earned this."
The team is seeking funding for the state tournament. Those interested in contributing can contact Jocelyn Mabery at 805-757-7227.
The Lompoc roster includes Winn-Goodard, Morgan, Greene, Ruiz, Mabery, Hernandez, Harris, De Alba, Brady Jones, Carter Cordova, Alex Correa and Cameron Aguilar.
The Lompoc coaching staff includes the manager, Andy Cordova, and coaches J.D. Aguilar, Andrew Jones, Darren Greene and Guy Vargas.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.