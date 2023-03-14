The Lompoc AYSO 14U Girls All-Star team finished second at the Western States Championships Sunday.
The squad qualified by winning the Section 10 championship the week before. The Lompoc AYSO 14U team finished third at the Western States Championships last year. Many of the players on the team this year are returnees from that squad.
The Lompoc AYSO 14U Girls All-Star team this year consists of Preslee Lamar, Brooklyn Hendricks, Shae McMilan, Brynn Reyna, Capri Alvarado, Hailey Haggerty, Kaydence Fredrich, Ava Adams, Rylee Hendrick, Lily Drysol, Itzel Deluna, Madi Caballero and Selena Gavilan. The head coach is Meade Hedricks. The assistant coaches are Jose Acosta and Nina Seay.