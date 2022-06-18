The Santa Maria Westside Dodgers edged the Orcutt National Rockies in the Minors Division of the Santa Maria Elks Valley Championship Series on June 13.
The Dodgers led 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, before the Rockies tied it in the bottom half of the inning. The Dodgers went up 2-1 in fifth before the Rockies scored four times to take a 4-2 lead heading into the sixth inning.
The Dodgers scored three times in the top half of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. The Rockies wouldn't stay down, though, scoring one run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and send it to the seventh. The Dodgers scored four times in the top of the seventh and shut the Rockies out in the bottom half of the inning to secure a 9-5 win and the Valley title.
Pitchers from both teams combined for 29 strikeouts. The Dodgers had five hits and the Rockies had six. Westside didn't commit an error while the Orcutt National team committed two.
Ava L. had 11 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings for the Dodgers and Adrian L. had three strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings for Westside. Patrick C. struck out seven in four innings for Orcutt National.
Luis F. had three RBIs and a double for Westside. The Dodgers drew 12 walks on the base paths and their pitchers issued just two walks on the mound.
District 65 tournaments start
The District 65 Little League All-Star tournaments are set to start Saturday.
Orcutt National will host the 12-year-old tournament at May Grisham Park. The first game will feature Coast Little League against Orcutt National at 10 a.m. Saturday. Nipomo will play the winner of that game on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Santa Maria Southside and Westside play at 10 a.m. on Saturday on Field 2 at Orcutt National. Atascadero and Orcutt American play at 1 p.m. on Field 1 and Lompoc and Northside play on Field 2 at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The winner of the Atascadero-Orcutt American and Lompoc-North play on Monday at 5 p.m. on Field 1. There will be another winner's bracket game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
There's also an elimination game on Monday at 5 p.m. on Field 2. The championship game is set for Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m.
The District 65 11-year-old tournament will be held at Nipomo Little League, starting next week. Lompoc and Arroyo Grande play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24. The winner plays Atascadero on June 26. Santa Maria Southside and Orcutt National play on June 25 at 10 a.m. and Village Hills and Coast play at 1 p.m. on June 25. Nipomo and Northside play at 10 am. on June 26.
The 10-year-old tournament also will be played at Nipomo starting on June 24 with Atascadero and Village Hills playing at 5:30 p.m. Orcutt American and Lompoc play on June 25 at 10 a.m. and Orcutt National plays the Atascadero-VHLL winner at 1 p.m. on June 25. Santa Maria Westside and Arroyo Grande play on June 25 at 1 p.m. and Nipomo and Coast play at 10 a.m. that day. The winner plays Northside on June 26 at 10 a.m.
The TOS Tournament will be held at Nipomo starting Saturday at 10 a.m. with Lompoc playing Coast. Westside plays Orcutt National Saturday at 10 a.m. and Orcutt American and Nipomo play at 1 p.m. It's a six-team tournament.