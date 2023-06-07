Northside A's.jpg

The Northside A's scored three first-inning runs and went on to beat the Southside Dodgers 15-0 at Oakley Park in the first round off the Santa Maria Elks Valley Major Division championship series Wednesday.

The Santa Maria Northside Little League A's got off to a fast start Wednesday night then kept on rolling.

The A's scored three first-inning runs and went on to beat the Southside Dodgers 15-0 at Oakley Park in the first round off the Santa Maria Elks Valley Major Division championship series. The game was called after four innings because of the 10-run rule.

The A's will play the Westside Dodgers Saturday at 2 p.m. at Oakley Park, host Westside's site, for the Santa Maria championship,

