The Santa Maria Northside Little League A's got off to a fast start Wednesday night then kept on rolling.
The A's scored three first-inning runs and went on to beat the Southside Dodgers 15-0 at Oakley Park in the first round off the Santa Maria Elks Valley Major Division championship series. The game was called after four innings because of the 10-run rule.
The A's will play the Westside Dodgers Saturday at 2 p.m. at Oakley Park, host Westside's site, for the Santa Maria championship,
The first three A's batters, Gael Maldonado, Zach Milner and Adrian Ramirez, hit back-to-back-to-back doubles Wednesday night, Maldonado under the Dodgers third baseman's glove, Milner against the base of the left field fence and Ramirez against the base of the center field fence.
Milner plated Maldonado with the first run of the game, Ramirez drove in Milner with the second, and the A's were on their way.
Milner pitched a two-hit complete game and helped himself by driving in three runs. Milner hit a two-run home run over the center field fence in the third inning.
The A's pitcher throws right-handed and bats left.
"I've been playing (some form of) baseball since I was three, four years old, and I've always done it that way," said Milner.
"I just knew right away that's what I felt comfortable doing. I write right-handed. I do most things right-handed."
Milner said, "I have four pitches, but I only threw two tonight, the fastball and curveball." Milner struck out eight and walked no one.
The only two hits against Milner were singles. Jonah Perez hit a fly ball single that landed in the dirt behind first base, just in front of the right field grass, to lead off the bottom of the third inning, and Kaves Rivera beat the throw to first on a ground ball to second base for a two-out base hit in the bottom of the fourth.
A's catcher Ramirez threw to shortstop Miranda who applied the tag in time on an attempted steal of second base for the last out.
Miranda and Milner both scored four runs. Ramirez had three RBIs, Milner had three and DeAngelo Bolden had two.
The Northside-Westside winner will play the Orcutt champion Monday night at 5:30 p.m. at Tunnell Park, Northside's home site, for the Santa Maria Valley Elks Valley Major Division championship.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.