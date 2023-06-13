The Orcutt National representative authoritatively won this Dodgers vs. Dodgers match-up for the Santa Maria Valley Elks Major Division championship Monday night.

Mason Padilla and Ozzie Gerfen homered as the Orcutt National representative snapped a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the third inning, starting pitcher Nico Nevarez and reliever Padilla combined on a one-hitter and the Orcutt National Dodgers beat the Santa Maria Westside Little League Dodgers 9-0 at Tunnell Park to take the Valley Major Division title.

Tunnell Park is Santa Maria Northside's home site. The Westside team was the designated home team. The Orcutt National squad capped a 23-0 season with its win Monday night.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

