The Orcutt National representative authoritatively won this Dodgers vs. Dodgers match-up for the Santa Maria Valley Elks Major Division championship Monday night.
Mason Padilla and Ozzie Gerfen homered as the Orcutt National representative snapped a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the third inning, starting pitcher Nico Nevarez and reliever Padilla combined on a one-hitter and the Orcutt National Dodgers beat the Santa Maria Westside Little League Dodgers 9-0 at Tunnell Park to take the Valley Major Division title.
Tunnell Park is Santa Maria Northside's home site. The Westside team was the designated home team. The Orcutt National squad capped a 23-0 season with its win Monday night.
"Offensively, defensively, pitching - this was our best all-around game this year," said Orcutt National manager Jose Nevarez.
Unofficially, the Orcutt National Dodgers finished with 12 hits.
Ava Lopez singled with one out in the first inning for the lone Westside Dodgers hit.
Eight current Orcutt National Dodgers were on the Dodgers squad that had the best regular season record in the league last year but didn't make it to the Valley championship series.
"There was a game between the first half (regular season) winner and the second half winner (to advance to the Valley Championship series), and we lost," said Jose Nevarez.
This time around, "I was confident that we had a strong team with a good mental outlook," going in to the game Monday, said Padilla.
Padilla started the scoring with a one-out solo home run over the left field fence in the top of the third.
"I was confident that would get our bats going," he said.
It did. Elijah Solis and Mike Marroquin hit back-to-back doubles, with Marroquin's scoring Solis, then Gerfen hit a two-run homer over the center field fence.
Padilla came home from third base on a Solis ground ball in the fifth then Solis went to third on a throwing error on the play. Solis subsequently scored on a passed ball.
The Orcutt National representative scored three times in the top of the sixth. Nico Nevarez drew a bases loaded base-on-balls then Solis finished his three RBIs night by doubling home two runs.
Nico Nevarez pitched the first four innings for the Orcutt National side, and Padilla pitched the last two.
The Westside Dodgers defense began the game crisply as starting pitcher Jayden Maldonado retired the side in order. Shortstop Rob Reynoso fielded two sharply hit ground balls and threw to first for outs then right fielder Jack Leon ran far into foul ground to snag a pop up for the third out. However, the Orcutt National representative's offense revved up in the third inning.
Seven Orcutt National Dodgers had at least one hit. Padilla had three hits and scored three runs. Solis, Gerfen and Sam Padilla all had two hits for the Orcutt National team.
The Little League District 65 All-Star Tournament will begin June 24 at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's home site.
Minor Division
Orcutt National Orioles 12, Westside Rangers 2
Dominick DeMarco was the winning pitcher, and the Orioles rolled to the Elks Valley Minor Division championship at Tunnell Park Monday night.
