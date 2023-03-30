Nipomo Little League Challenger Division team player D.J. Smith authoritatively dived on home plate Saturday, and the first run of the game featuring the Nipomo and Santa Maria Westside Little League Challenger Division teams was on the board.

Later in the game, Nipomo team member Joey Adkins waved happily to the crowd after scoring. Westside player Hazel Taylor made a lot of good contact with the ball during her turns at the plate, and she was rewarded by scoring twice.

The teams played on an upper level field, near the Nipomo Cowboys youth football field, at the Nipomo Little League site at Nipomo Community Park.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

