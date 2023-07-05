The Arroyo Grande Valley Little League Gold squad was the better defensive team Wednesday night, and Arroyo Grande Valley Gold is a district champion today.

The Arroyo Grande representative's defense was spotless, save for one passed ball that led to an unearned run, and Arroyo Grande Valley Gold defeated Santa Maria Northside 5-3 on field one at May Grisham Park to wrap up the District 65 Little League 12-Year-Olds Tournament title.

Northside was the designated home team Wednesday night.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0