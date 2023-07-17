Lilly Lopez is working her second consecutive Righetti Youth Softball Camp, and what she likes best is seeing the progress the youngsters make.

"I was at the last one, that started June 17, all four days, and I'll be working this one all four days," Lopez, who is in the Righetti High School softball program and will be a sophomore next school year, said Monday at the version of the camp that began that day.

"What I like best is just seeing the girls have fun," said Lopez. "I love making a connection with them because these little girls don't always know how to throw the ball or hit it. One of the best things is to see a girl who couldn't do much at the start of a camp get a base hit or throw someone out at the end of it."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

