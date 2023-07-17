Lilly Lopez is working her second consecutive Righetti Youth Softball Camp, and what she likes best is seeing the progress the youngsters make.
"I was at the last one, that started June 17, all four days, and I'll be working this one all four days," Lopez, who is in the Righetti High School softball program and will be a sophomore next school year, said Monday at the version of the camp that began that day.
"What I like best is just seeing the girls have fun," said Lopez. "I love making a connection with them because these little girls don't always know how to throw the ball or hit it. One of the best things is to see a girl who couldn't do much at the start of a camp get a base hit or throw someone out at the end of it."
This version of the camp will run through Thursday. There is a session for girls in grades two-through-five (for the 2023-24 school year) from 3 p.m.-4:45 each day and a session for girls six-through-eight for the 2023-24 school year from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. each evening.
All proceeds from the camps will be designated to benefit the Righetti softball program. Lopez spoke at the camp session for younger girls.
"We have 24 for this session, and we'll have 12 (for the session for the older girls)," said Righetti varsity softball coach Brian Tomooka, who is overseeing the camps. "That's a good number."
Righetti assistant coach Mike Martinez is an instructor. Tomooka said eight players in the Righetti softball program are also instructors.
Camper Ramzi Rhodes, 9, was particularly impressive during camp drills. The left-hander ably fielded the grounders Martinez tossed, threw the ball on the fly to Righetti instructor Hailee Landay then caught the fly balls Martinez threw to her during the last part of the three-step drill.
"This is my third camp here," the youngster said before the drills started.
"What I like best is at the end of the camp we play softball games against each other."
Rhodes plays in the Orcutt Youth Softball Association. "I usually pitch," Rhodes said. "When I'm not pitching, I usually play second base or shortstop."
Fellow campers Leah Arreola and Aubrie Gomez, both 10, play in the OYSA and Santa Maria Youth Softball Association respectively.
Arreola, who plays third base, catcher and first base, is a second-timer at the camp.
Like Rhodes, she also likes the games at the end of the camp. Arreola also likes it that "We get popsicles," on the last day.
This is the second Righetti camp for Gomez. "What I liked best about the first camp is that all of the coaches are really nice," she said.
"The coaches helped me to hit further and throw straighter and further." Gomez said, "I play pitcher normally, or shortstop."
The instructors offered the youngsters encouragement throughout the camp.
"Good bunt," Landay called out to a camper during a bunting drill.
Landay played on the Righetti varsity last season. So did instructors Emily Fortin and Ari Martinez. Fortin will be a sophomore and Martinez will be a junior next school year.
Fortin was the Mountain League Pitcher of the Year and was a First Team All-Area selection last year.
"This is my second camp," said Fortin. "I like working with all the girls."
Martinez is working her third Righetti camp. "I like seeing the girls have fun, seeing them grow," she said.
"It's good to see the next generation."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.