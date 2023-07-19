Near the end of the first Future Warriors Camp session Tuesday night, third-year Righetti varsity football player Lucas Graack jumped up and down with glee.
One of his defenders had just broken up a pass in one of the seven-on-seven games campers were playing on the Righetti gridiron at Warrior Stadium in which most of the instructors, Righetti football players, were coaches.
"TouchDOWN!," another Righetti player exclaimed after his defensive back had scored on a pick six in another seven-on-seven game. "TouchDOWN! TouchDOWN!
"Where's the rest of the team at?!," he implored excitedly. Moments later the same instructor was shouting, "We won! We won!"
At the end of the session, 7-year-old Bishop Washington, who was one of four G.R.I.T. brick winners for his effort during the Tuesday night camp session, said, "I like the seven-on-seven games the best," about the camp.
Instructors and campers wore Righetti purple G.R.I.T. shirts. Instructors urged campers on during the drills and coached with vigor during the seven-on-seven games. Music was piped in from the public address system throughout.
The camp is a lineman skills camp. Skills position techniques are also being taught. The Righetti camp is the second Graack has worked at.
"I like to see how pure their love of football is," Graack, an outside linebacker for the Warriors, said of the campers during a break in drills stations. "No ego, just a group of people who love football coming together."
The camp runs through Thursday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each evening. Youngsters in grades first through eighth are eligible. The campers were separated by age groups for the seven-on-seven games.
Rus Pickett, Righetti's first-year coach, is overseeing the camp. He is a veteran when it comes to youth football camps, having worked several when he coached in Fresno. Pickett came to Righetti from Fresno City College, where he was a position coach last season.
"The camp is free, and this is a big time opportunity for us to serve in leadership," said Pickett.
"That is the foundation for what we want to do. This gives us a chance to serve the community."
Running back/middle linebacker Adrian Mondol and wide receiver/strong safety Jacob Nelson will both start a fourth varsity season with the Warriors when Righetti opens its 2023 campaign against Bakersfield Aug. 18 at home.
Like Graack, they said they simply like sharing their passion for football with the up-and-coming generation.
"I just like being able to give back to the community and bond with kids who love football the same way I do," said Mondol.
Nelson said, "I just like that kids are coming out, getting better. It's good to work with kids who love football the same as I do."
Like Graack, Mondol and Nelson said they are working their second youth football camp.
Besides young Washington, the other G.R.I.T. brick winners Tuesday night were Brayden Carney, 12, Tein Brewer, 13 and Dean Emerson, 10.
Carney and Brewer both said their favorite part of the camp was playing with friends whom they haven't seen in awhile.
As for Emerson, "I thought it was fun learning new things," the camper said.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.