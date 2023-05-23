052023 SMBSD Track 01
Buy Now

Mila Estrada, from Liberty, Saul Ramos from Miller and Isabela Reyes from Ontiveros all won individual events at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District track meet on Saturday. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Athletes turned out in force, and so did their supporters at the annual Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School District Track Meet at Santa Maria High School Saturday.

The stands on the home side of the field were packed, and 11 schools participated in the meet including Alvin, Battles, Bruce, Jimenez, Liberty, Libbon, Miller, Oakley, Ontiveros, Sanchez and Tunnell.

Teams were coed and athletes ranged in grade level from third-through-sixth. Ontiveros won the meet with 115 points. Liberty was the runner-up with 95 and third-place Sanchez scored 65.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you